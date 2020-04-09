You Butt Nugget: YBN Almighty Jay Says He’s Still Having Women Over During COVID-19 Pandemic, “We Don’t Social Distance” [Video]

YBN Almighty Jay is selfish and reckless and if he’s not careful he’s going to find himself in a very bad spot.

Blac Chyna’s and Dream Doll’s ex-play-bae chopped it up with TMZ earlier today and blatantly said that he’s not taking coronavirus seriously and is not participating in social distancing. He is staying in the house, but he readily admits that he’s still having demon time and inviting ladies over for smashery in his dancerie.

Apparently, he’s pulling these clout-hungry jawns off social media and they are just as dumb as he is for accepting his potentially life-threatening offer of a night of swapping fluids.

He’s gross and stupid. Listen to the s#!t he says in the video below.

SMH. Please, Black folks, take this seriously.