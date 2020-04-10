Stans, Rejoice: Taika Waititi & Tessa Thompson Tease New Details About ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’ On Instagram Live

Even though celebrities talking about how much they’re struggling during the quarantine is annoying, considering the luxurious ways they’re living compared to us common folk, their boredom is good for something: releasing details about upcoming projects that we probably wouldn’t be privy to without the current global pandemic. Bright side, people.

On Thursday, director Taika Waititi hosted a live screening party on Instagram Live for one of his most beloved films, Thor: Ragnarok. During the viewing, he also had Valkyrie herself, Tessa Thompson, join him on IG live as a special guest. Together, these two hinted at a few details about the film’s impending follow-up, Thor: Love and Thunder.

Among the information revealed by the duo was Tessa saying that there is a script for Thor: Love and Thunder and that she has read the latest draft. Waititi confirmed that, going on to say that they are about four or five drafts in for the franchise’s highly-anticipated fourth installment.

Later on, Waititi lets fans know that the sequel isn’t going to be a “run-of-the-mill” movie, claiming that it is going to up the ante when it comes to the outlandish nature of Thor: Ragnarok. “It’s like 10-year-olds told us what should be in a movie and we said yes to every single thing,” he quipped.

After revealing some more information, Taika ended up saying goodbye to Thompson and welcoming Mark Ruffalo into the IG Live. During their time together, they talked about the making of Thor: Ragnarok and just had a fun time interacting with fans.

All in all, Thor: Love and Thunder is shaping up to be something really special.