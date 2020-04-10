Sad State Of Affairs: Atlanta’s COVID-19 Death Total Reaches 412 As Number Of Georgia Cases Hits 10,885

Coronavirus is spreading aggressively throughout the U.S. this week and we’re beginning to see more cities and states be impacted.

The AJC is reporting Atlanta’s COVID-19 death toll has reached 412 according to the Georgia Department of Public Health, Georgia totals of positive coronavirus carriers has hit 10,885. Two of the top 3 hardest hit Georgia counties reside in the metro area, Fulton County has experienced 48 deaths and Cobb County with 32.

There have been 41,000 COVID-19 tests administered in the state and of that 26.5 % have come back positive. 68.2% of those who passed away had a known preexisting condition. The youngest person to die of coronavirus was a 27-year-old woman and the oldest was a 100-year-old woman in Lee and Greene Counties respectively.

As for the breakdown along racial lines:

About 21.3% of patients were black, 15.9% were white and 0.7% were Asian, according to the latest data. About 2.8% of patients were listed as having Hispanic or Latino ethnicity.

As of 7pm yesterday, DeKalb County had the most reported cases with 766.

All this and Governor Brian Kemp still wants to keep parks and Georiga beaches open…