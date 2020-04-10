Even though she’s already contributed a lot more than most other celebrities, Rihanna is continuing her efforts to help in any way she can during the current global pandemic. Now, she’s teaming up with Twitter and Square CEO Jack Dorsey in an effort to help domestic violence victims affected by the COVID-19 stay-at-home orders.

We're joining forces with Twitter/Square CEO @Jack today by co-funding $4.2 million grant to the @MayorsFundLA to address the current crisis for domestic violence victims in Los Angeles as a result of the COVID-19 Safer at Home Order. #startsmall #CLF pic.twitter.com/JKoKb60N3n — Clara Lionel Fdn (@ClaraLionelFdn) April 9, 2020

Rih’s Clara Lionel Foundation announced a joint grant to the Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles on Thursday. CLF and Jack Dorsey have each committed to donating $2.1 million–which will cover expenses for domestic violence victims and their families. According to a press release, the $4.2 million grant is going to provide housing and food for approximately 90 victims every seven days, with an additional 90 victims every week thereafter for 10 weeks. In addition, applicants and their families will also receive access to counseling.