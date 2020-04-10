For The Grads: Natty Light Is Throwing A Virtual College Commencement Ceremony Featuring Stephen A. Smith, Mark Cuban & More

While a global pandemic in itself is enough to be upset about, many high school and college seniors also have to deal with the fact that the moment they worked so hard for, graduation, probably isn’t gonna happen any time soon. With commencement ceremonies for most schools up in the air, Natty Light has decided that they will be throwing a Worldwide Commencement Ceremony for college graduates from the class of 2020.

Natty Light believes that every graduate has earned a celebration to revel in how epic the past few years have been, even if they can’t experience it in person. The virtual event–which will be held on Facebook Live on May 14–is meant to serve as a replacement for seniors around the world who will not be able to attend their respective graduations in wake of the stay-at-home orders surrounding COVID-19.

This commencement experience is first-of-its-kind, with the event bringing together graduating seniors across the country while featuring multiple speeches from big name guests. Those in (virtual) attendance will include entrepreneur and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, sports commentator Stephen A. Smith, actress Jane Lynch and Barstool Sports CEO Erika Nardini. More special guests will be announced in the lead-up to the event next month.

Natty’s Worldwide Commencement is set to kick off on Thursday, May 14 at 7 PM ET on Natty’s Facebook Page.

If you’re a senior and thought you wouldn’t get your own celebration, join your fellow graduating class and celebrate all the hard work you put in these last few years!