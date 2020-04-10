Another One: Woman Arrested After Licking $1,800 Worth Of Grocery Store Items

Here we go again…

ANOTHER woman was recently arrested after authorities say she disgustingly put her saliva on grocery items amid the coronavirus crisis. Jennifer Walker, 53, was reported by an employee at Safeway supermarket in South Lake Tahoe near the Nevada border for “licking’ groceries inside of the store” reports NBC News.

Walker allegedly licked jewelry and then put it into her cart before loading it up with other items.

“The employee informed the officers that all the items in the suspect’s shopping cart were deemed unsellable due to the cross-contamination,” according to a South Lake Tahoe police statement.

The items that had to be destroyed included costume jewelry, meat, and liquor and totaled around $1,800.

Walker has no local arrest record, but “we’ve had local contact with her, we’re familiar with her,” said police Lt. Shannon Laney to NBC News. He also declined to reveal the nature of Walker’s previous dealings with police, citing medical privacy laws.

Walker was arrested for felony vandalism and was booked in the El Dorado County jail.

This arrest comes after a woman was arrested at a Pennsylvania supermarket for coughing on over $35,000 worth of produce and after a man was arrested for licking deodorant Walmart and yelling “Who’s scared of coronavirus?!”