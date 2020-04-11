BOSSIPSound: Usher, Lil Jon, And Ludacris Drop Previously Unreleased #Verzuz Smash “Sex Tape” [Audio]

Ladies and gentlemen, Ursher, Jon and Luda have done it again.

One week ago, T-Pain and Lil Jon appeared as esteemed guests on Swizz Beatz and Timbaland’s Instagram Live cultural pillar of catalog confrontation #Verzuz. At the end of the battle (who do YOU think won?) Lil Jon went into overtime and played some unreleased music that was collecting dust inside his hard drive. When he pressed play on “Sex Beat”, the entire chat room f***ing lost it!

Usher has put out several albums over the past few years and not a single one of them has captured people’s attention like this record did within just mere seconds of hearing it.

While the COVID-19 pandemic has us all in self-isolation, now is as good a time as any to give the people what they want and they wanted “Sex Beat” on all streaming services posthaste.

Thankfully, Usher finally listened to Jermaine Dupri, the writer of the song, and released the song to the world. It was JD who informed us that the music we had heard was TWO YEARS OLD and that Usher didn’t ever want the song released. Usher don’t know what the hell he was talmbout.

Days later, here we are. “Sex Beat” is now streaming everywhere but if you haven’t heard it yet, press play and get involved!

Thoughts? Hate it or love it?