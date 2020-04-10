Future’s Alleged Baby Mama Eliza Reign Has Child Support Setback In Paternity Battle (Exclusive)

Future’s alleged baby mama Eliza Reign had a setback in pursuing her paternity and child support case against him.

This week, a judge denied her motion to punish Future for asking the court for a downward deviation in the amount of child support he may have to pay for her daughter, who turns one years old this month. The judge denied the motion without prejudice, so Reign can file it again if she wants, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

However, the mother still believes her one-time lover isn’t playing fair when it comes to her case, and she’s just asked the judge to punish him for allegedly flouting a court order forcing him to take a DNA test to see if he really is the baby’s father.

The judge hasn’t yet ruled on the motion.

Reign sued Future in 2019 for allegedly fathering her baby girl and abandoning his responsibilities, saying he hasn’t paid a penny towards the baby even though he made $19.5 million last year.

Future, in turn, sued her in federal court for defamation and accused her of referring to her tot as a “check baby” or a child who’ll bring in lots of money from a well off parent. Reign has denied his claims.

Both sides are due back in court next week.