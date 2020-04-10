QuaranTunes: Trap Rocker Dooley Da Don Drops Eye-Catching Visuals For “Blessings From Skeezus”

South Carolina native Dooley Da Don is the latest TIG artist with star potential that pops in his eye-catching new video for “Blessings From Skeezus.”

Blessed with an intriguing blend of gritty melodies and heartfelt lyrics, the soon-to-be industry obsession shows every side of his artistry while rocking out with his guitar and paying homage to his slain brother L.L. Skip who was murdered prior to his career taking off.

You can stream “Blessings From Skeezus” here and follow his journey to stardom here.