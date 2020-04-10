Dooley Da Don Drops Eye-Catching Visuals For "Blessings From Skeezus"

#QuaranTunes: Trap Rocker Dooley Da Don Drops Eye-Catching Visuals For “Blessings From Skeezus”

- By Bossip Staff
Dooley Da Don assets

Source: TIG Records

South Carolina native Dooley Da Don is the latest TIG artist with star potential that pops in his eye-catching new video for “Blessings From Skeezus.”

Blessed with an intriguing blend of gritty melodies and heartfelt lyrics, the soon-to-be industry obsession shows every side of his artistry while rocking out with his guitar and paying homage to his slain brother L.L. Skip who was murdered prior to his career taking off.

You can stream “Blessings From Skeezus” here and follow his journey to stardom here.

Bossip Radio

Our staff has picked their favorite stations, take a listen...
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE
Categories: Entertainment, For Discussion, For Your Information

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.