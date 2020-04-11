YIKES: Yaya Mayweather Is Facing Up To 99 Years In Prison For Allegedly Stabbing NBA YoungBoy’s Baby Mama

Yaya Mayweather is in serious trouble after an altercation with the mother of her boyfriend’s child.

Floyd Mayweather’s 19-year-old daughter was arrested last week for allegedly stabbing Lapattra Jacobs, who shares a child with her boyfriend, rapper NBA YoungBoy. The incident reportedly happened at around 1:30 am, when Iyanna demanded that Jacobs leave the rapper’s home in Houston. When she refused and demanded Mayweather leave instead, a fight broke out between the two.

According to reports from TMZ, law enforcement says that the altercation moved into the rapper’s kitchen, which is where Yaya grabbed two knives and charged at Lapattra. The alleged stabbing is what resulted in Jacobs’ hospitalization and Mayweather being arrested.

Now, according to The Blast, Mayweather has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. If convicted on that charge, Mayweather could be hit with a $10,000 fine, or worse, receive up to 99 years in prison.

Luckily for Mayweather, the publication goes on to point out that it is unlikely she will receive the maximum sentence, since she doesn’t have a criminal history. She’s also being represented by Kurt Schaffer, a famed attorney who has worked for celebrities like Slim Thug, Pimp C, and Rap-A-Lot Records CEO J Prince. So, she’s in good hands.

As we reported earlier, the attorney has confirmed that Iyanna will plead not guilty to the charge. She is reportedly due back in court in August.