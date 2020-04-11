Chill, Unc: Surgeon General Jerome Adams Chastises Black And Hispanic Folks With Condescending COVID-19 Rhetoric [Video]

The coronavirus daily press conferences at the White House have turned into an absolute s#!t show. They have essentially replaced campaign rallies that Donald Trump loves so much. He can stand up there and tell lies, half-truths, and other nonsense that serves no one but himself.

53% of white women’s president has even enlisted some bootlickin’ backup in the form of U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams. Adams has said some pretty ridiculous things during his time as the public face of Trump’s COVID-19 Task Force, but none of those previous comments set people off in the way they were yesterday.

If you saw “Uncle Tom” trending on Twitter, the following video is why.

Press play and peep what skinfolk had to say when talking to us kinfolk…

As a result of this speech, some excellent slander was birthed. Bask in its glory.

"Do it for your Uncle Tom" https://t.co/ytLXdwUFT5 — David Dennis Jr. (@DavidDTSS) April 10, 2020

Congrats to Lena Waithe for her new job as speechwriter for the Surgeon General — David Dennis Jr. (@DavidDTSS) April 11, 2020

Flawless victory.