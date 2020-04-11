Sheree Whitfield's Mother Found Safely

Positivity: Shereé Whitfield’s Mom Is FOUND After Being Reported Missing For Two Weeks

- By Bossip Staff

"Black Panther" Advance Screening

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Sheree Whitfield has revealed that her mother has been located (THANK YOU JESUS!) after announcing that she was missing on social media this week and asking for prayers. She’s thanking everyone for the amazing prayers. Earlier this week, Sheree please with her mom to return home, safely. “Mom, please just come home to us or let us know that you are okay,” Whitfield begged. “Your grandkids and family are worried sick.”

Thelma Ferguson, 77, has been found “safe & healthy,” Sheree says, just two days after asking for prayers from her followers in hopes of locating the missing woman.

“Thank you for all the prayers, they WORKED! My Mom has been found safe & healthy. She is with family now. I couldn’t have gotten through this without your support! GOD IS GOOD!”

The RHOA star had been searching for Ferguson ever since she went missing on March 23. She was last seen leaving her home in Sandy Springs, Georgia, to go to the bank.

View this post on Instagram

The power of prayer is UNdeniable! 🙌🏾

A post shared by Shereé Whitfield (@shereewhitfield) on

Now that’s some good news!

Bossip Radio

Our staff has picked their favorite stations, take a listen...
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE
Categories: For Your Information, News, Uncategorized

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.