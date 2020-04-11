Heart-Eye Emoji: LisaRaye Re-enacts Her Dance Scene From ‘The Players Club’ 22 Years Later [Video]

She’s so bad! Even 22 year’s after “The Player’s Club”, LisaRaye Mccoy still has moves. The cult-classic strip club flick is now streaming on Netflix and it has LisaRaye reliving her breakout role. The 52-year-old first filmed her popular pole dance scene in the movie over 22-years ago but she still remembers the choreography.

The 1998 film is a hood classic and features some of Black Hollywood’s biggest stars from Jamie Foxx, Terrence Howard, Bernie Mac and more. It is also the writing and directing debut from Ice Cube that introduced the world to LisaRaye.

LisaRaye watched the movie live with fans and showed off some of her famous moves for The Gram. Doesn’t she look good?!