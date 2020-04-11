Industry Vet Jason Geter Launches Weekly Online Series “Heavy Talk,” Beginning April 11th!

In the eye of the Coronavirus storm Jason Geter, founder of music-tech company Heavy Sound Labs, is using the quiet time from the quarantine to make some noise. On Saturday, April 11th at 4PM EST, Geter along with his Heavy Sound team, will launch “Heavy Talk,” a weekly online event of one-on-one conversations with notable music figures and tastemakers. To kick off the series, Geter has tapped Quality Control Music’s Coach K, iHeart and Sirius XM radio personality DJ Scream and music producer J. White Did It (Megan Thee Stallion). The mission of “Heavy Talk” is to support and provide artistic minds with access to information and professional development opportunities.

“In business as in life you’ve got to be able to adjust to the current times as this pandemic has shown us,” states Geter. “And agility is in Heavy Sound Lab’s DNA. While we were aggressively planning live activations, that all changed a month ago. But based on the dialogue I was having with a lot of young talent online, they were hungry to learn especially being grounded at home right now. Obviously we’re in unchartered territory but technology has empowered us to keep moving even when the world has stopped. My hope is that these talks will not only be encouraging but will inspire a new generation of culture shifters.”

While registration is open to visionaries around the globe, it is limited to 1,000 participants via ZOOM. However if you are a Heavy Crew Member, you get access to pre-register and submit questions for Coach K to answer in real time. If you’re interested in becoming a Heavy Crew Member, a creative collaborative community where you’ll be plugged into an exclusive network of industry experts and likeminded peers, please go to www.heavysound.com to learn more.

