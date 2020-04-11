Po’ Up! Jim Jones Joines N.O.R.E. And DJ EFN On Drink Champs To Talk Dipset, Roc-A-Fella, And The Marijuana Industry [Video]

Content is king and in the era of coronavirus self-isolation, it might just have elevated to God.

Thankfully we have podcasts like Drink Champs with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN to provide us with plenty of history, hilarity, Henny, and Tiger Bone.

Jim Jones is the most recent guest on the show and he recounts the days that Dipset was running wild in the music industry, what it was like being with Roc-A-Fella during their heyday, and also his plans for the future inside the cannabis industry.

You already know Jimmy is entertaining as a solo act, so imagine the types of shenanigans he brings to the most slizzard table in all of aural history

Press play below to peep the pod and MAKE SOME NOISE!!!!!