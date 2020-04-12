DJ Premier & RZA's Godly Battle Was A Legendary Love Letter To Hip-Hop
Big Timb Energy: DJ Premier & RZA’s Godly Verzuz Battle Was A Two-Tone Du-Rag-Scented Love Letter To Hip-Hop
- By Bossip Staff
Last night’s Godly Verzuz battle between legendary Wu-Tang beatmaster RZA and incomparable turntable ICON DJ Premier was a two-tone du-rag-scented love letter to golden era Hip-Hop that attracted 200K beloved rappity-rappers, culture-shifters, tastemakers, game-changers, content-creators and fans to yet another unforgettable quarantine experience.
Fueled by pure nostalgia and positive vibes, the larger-than-life Rap titans went classic for classic for TWO HOURS where they dropped everything from Biggie to Nasty Nas to CLASSIC Kanye to Christina Aguilera in EPIC head nod-worthy moments that won the whole entire internet.
Peep the Twitter hysteria over DJ Premier & RZA’s legendary Verzuz battle on the flip.
