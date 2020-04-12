GLORAY! Lifetime’s Long-Awaited Clark Sisters Biopic Sends Prayer Cloth Twitter Into A Tambourine TIZZY

Saved and sanctified twitter came out tonight ! I love being black #theclarksisters pic.twitter.com/02mixFdsTR — Ci (@CiCiz_Interlude) April 12, 2020

Grown Twitter is still buzzing over Lifetime’s long-awaited ‘Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel’ biopic that recounts the soul-stirring story of the highest-selling female Gospel group in history and their trailblazing mother, Mattie Moss Clark (Aunjanue Ellis).

Credited with bringing Gospel music to the mainstream, the five incredibly talented Clark sisters (Christina Bell as “Twinkie,” Kierra Sheard as “Karen,” Sheléa Frazier as “Dorinda,” Raven Goodwin as “Denise,” Angela Birchett as “Jacky”) overcame humble beginnings in Detroit while enduring abuse, loss, rejection, betrayal and sibling rivalries to achieve international fame as icons of the Gospel music industry.

Oh yes, it’s quite the life-changing experience that will have you catching the Holy Spirit in your home quarantine.

“When you play, that’s God in that organ. When you sang, that’s God in yo throat. When you write, that’s God in that pen. That…that’s ANNOINTING.” A WORD CHILE. #TheClarkSisters pic.twitter.com/4Yjjl4ZKVn — Shanelle Genai (@shanellegenai) April 12, 2020

Peep the Twitter hysteria over Lifetime’s Clark Sisters biopic on the flip.