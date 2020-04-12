Issa Rae Hosting Virtual Block Party For #InsecureHBO Season 4 Premiere

Today’s the day. Issa Rae’s HBO hit “Insecure” is back tonight and with it will come some safely social-distanced fun. For the fourth season of the show, fans can join Issa, Molly, Kelly, Dro and them during a virtual block party via Instagram and Twitter.

The virtual block party coincides with a major plot point this season; Issa planning a block party centered around L.A culture and black-owned businesses.

For tonight’s festivities, viewers can tune in to a Q&A session with the cast at 8:00 before a DJ set by ATL’s own Zaytoven at 9:00. Then, of course, you can tune in to the season four premiere and Live Tweet with the cast and Essence at 10:00 p.m.

That’s not all, however, even after the episode, Insecure will host a live concert on IG with a special surprise guest.

“You are officially invited to the @insecurehbo S4 Virtual Block Party on Sunday. Come thru! #InsecureHBO,” Issa captioned a post announcing the virtual block party.

Insecure season 4 will follow Issa as she plans her block party with help from Lawrence’s new boo Condola and unfortunately butts head with her bestie Molly who feels largely left out of her life.

“I’m on this forward path. No job, no man. All this sounds bad, but it’s actually really good,” she tells Molly about her current situation. “I don’t f*** with Molly anymore,” Issa tells someone else about her (ex) BFF.

“Insecure” premieres on HBO on Sunday, April 12 at 10 p.m. ET.