So Sad: Michigan Woman Loses Entire Family To COVID-19, Husband & Son Die Within Days

A Michigan woman’s extremely sad story concerning the coronavirus crisis is making national headlines. Sandy Brown told The Detroit News that she lost her entire family; her husband and son, Freddie Lee Brown Jr. and Freddie Lee Brown III, in a span of just three days.

“There’s not even a word created to describe my pain. It’s unimaginable,” she said.

Brown told The Detroit News that her husband Freddie who’d had a kidney transplant in 2012 started having COVID-19 symptoms in March including chills, exhaustion, and nausea. He began to have trouble breathing so he was placed on a ventilator on March 22 which required he be put in a medically-induced coma.

Three days later Freddie’s lung collapsed and doctors were unable to save him, Ms. Brown said goodbye to her husband while wearing protective gear.

The next day, her 20-year-old son, Freddie III started having COVID symptoms reports The Detroit News. It was only three days after her husband’s death when Freddie III succumbed to the virus.

“In three days, I lost my husband and son to an ugly plague,” she said later. “I watched my son go from completely well and whole and happy to being gone in three days.”

Ms. Brown does not have COVID-19 symptoms. The Detroit News followed her story and took pictures of Brown planning joint funerals for her family members. Social distancing made the services a challenge and Brown had to watch her loved ones be laid to rest at one point via a car window.

“During the Browns’ Friday service, which was livestreamed over Sandy’s Facebook page, 25 local people wearing masks walked, one by one, into the empty funeral home. After paying their last respects, they cleaned their hands with sanitizer. They then drove to the cemetery, where they weren’t allowed to leave their cars.” Instead of pallbearers, groundskeepers carried the casket. Instead of the minister performing the committal service beside the grave, he did it at the funeral home parking lot. And Brown watched the burial through a car window.”

We’re praying for Ms. Sandy Brown and everyone else affected by COVID-19.