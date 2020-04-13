Funniest Tweets & Memes From Easter 2020

Happy Easter pic.twitter.com/9a2Zzb3WvG — Al Hughes Dukes (@Alsboringtweets) April 12, 2020

Easter 2020 managed to be another Sunday cackle fest across social media despite the rampant COVID chaos across the world which made it even more special during these stressfully uncertain times (that probably won’t end until August).

There were all the usual bunnies, candies and totes adorbsy kiddos doing indoors activities with an essential splash of Black Twitter shenanigans that set the tone for YET ANOTHER week of toilet paper-hunting, snack-restocking, reckless day-drinking, Facetiming while looking raggedy, “Tiger King” meme-ing, TikToking, shooting shots into DMs, OnlyFans stalking and random quarantine activities.

Jesus on the 3rd day pic.twitter.com/A01te81m1d — Crys (@crystaltiera) April 12, 2020

Peep the absolute funniest tweets and memes from Easter 2020 on the flip.