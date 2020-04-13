B-B-B-BOOM! Rapper Westside Gunn Reveals Positive Coronavirus Diagnosis And Talks Full Recovery

Sadly, coronavirus won’t be taken seriously by some people until they see their fave get sick or worse, hospitalized. F them internet memes, no one is immune to contracting this virus, not even the hardest rappers on earth.

Yesterday, the hip-hop community gasped and said prayers when Buffalo rapper Westside Gunn of the Griselda Records clique posted an Instagram message revealing that he is on the list of people who have survived the potentially fatal COVID-19.

Gunn’s bout with the rona doesn’t sound like it was mild either. He talked about being on a breathing machine and feeling like he was going to die. Scary s#!t. The comments under the post were a who’s who of hip-hop wishing the FlyGod well and thanking God for his recovery.

Peep his entire post below.

Westside Gunn’s album, Pray For Paris, will hit streaming services this Friday April, 17.

Get well, Black man.