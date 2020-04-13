B-B-B-BOOM! Rapper Westside Gunn Reveals Positive Coronavirus Diagnosis And Talks Full Recovery

Westside Gunn reveals that he's been recovering from coronavirus diagnosis
Sadly, coronavirus won’t be taken seriously by some people until they see their fave get sick or worse, hospitalized. F them internet memes, no one is immune to contracting this virus, not even the hardest rappers on earth.
Yesterday, the hip-hop community gasped and said prayers when Buffalo rapper Westside Gunn of the Griselda Records clique posted an Instagram message revealing that he is on the list of people who have survived the potentially fatal COVID-19.
Gunn’s bout with the rona doesn’t sound like it was mild either. He talked about being on a breathing machine and feeling like he was going to die. Scary s#!t. The comments under the post were a who’s who of hip-hop wishing the FlyGod well and thanking God for his recovery.
I have a confession to Make I’m a Corona Survivor I didn’t want anybody feeling sorry for me I had to thug it out for weeks I didn’t get to see my kids I went to the hospital feeling like I was breathing my last breath the fans and the love I was getting kept me strong I knew I had to drop this Pray for Paris bc GOD have bigger plans for me I went on Tidal live and Fat Joe live but soon as I was done I was right back on the breathing machine today is the first time besides the hospital that I’m about to go outside in a month thx to the ppl who did know and held me down now I’m about to go harder than I ever have that shit tore me up inside I literally thought I was dead designing these clothes and @virgilabloh having my back and @djpremier sending me a beat kept me motivated I’m back feeling myself don’t it look like I’m from Paris 😂😂 I love ALL MY SUPPORTERS let’s keep pushing the culture fwd ART FASHION WRESTLING HIPHOP……. HAPPY EASTER GUNNDAY!!! 🤲🏽🤲🏽🤲🏽 #GXFR #ICON #FLYGOD #CULTURE #PRAYFORPARIS #CLASSIC #LEGEND 🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐 and thx to @rocnation and my Agency78 team they held me down 💯💯💯 prayers you for @fredthegodsonmusic
Westside Gunn’s album, Pray For Paris, will hit streaming services this Friday April, 17.
Get well, Black man.
