Blessed Preciousness: The Cutest Celeb Seed Photos From Easter Sunday

Every Spring as Easter rolls around we look forward to seeing families dressed up in their Sunday best — kids in pastel colors with smiling faces from getting baskets stuffed with jelly beans and peeps. This year Easter was a little bittersweet, thanks to most of the world sheltering at home due to the coronavirus epidemic BUT we noticed quite a few of our favorite celebrities still dressed up to celebrate and shared family photos.

Vanessa Bryant made headlines for sharing photos of herself and daughters Natalia, Bianka and Capri during their first year celebrating Easter without Kobe and Gigi.

Ciara shared an adorable snap of her son Future and daughter Sienna, which she captioned, “Happy Easter. Jesus Has Risen. What a joy 🙏🏽❤️#Easter.”

John Legend posted up a picture with his lovely little girl Luna wearing bunny ears. Super cute right?

Cardi B. snapped a shot of Kulture chillin’ in her Easter couture.

