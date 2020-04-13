Issa Boy Or Girl? Scrappy And Bambi Reveal The Gender Of Their 2nd ‘Love And Hip Hop’ Seed

It’s almost time for “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” stars Scrappy and Bambi to welcome their second child and now they know if they’re having a boy or a girl! The couple hosted a Kobe Bryant themed gender reveal on Instagram live, wearing matching Lakers gear which was convenient because…they are having a girl!

Scrappy wrote:

“Man I thought God was done blessing the fruit of my lowing but he didn’t he added to the fruit tree 🌲 and gave me another queen in my life young Cinco, can’t wait to be ya Bodygaurd like I do ya sister and broski, but yeah it’s on jack. Thank u for all y’all love and wishes #BABYGURLCINCO #Corinials #Mambacita.”

Bambi also shared her excitement about her baby girl.

“#IssaGirl so happy, God is so good! We were supposed to be celebrating in LA with the rest of the family but we will get it craccin’ at a later date.Take your candle and light the world #babygirl #cinco”

So sweet! The stars are already proud parents to their son, Breland, as well as Scrappy’s daughter, Emani Richardson, from his previous relationship with Erica Dixon.