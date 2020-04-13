Lawd, Have Mercy: Tavaris Jackson, Former NFL Quarterback, Dies In Car Accident At Age 36

Tavaris Jackson, a former NFL quarterback for the Minnesota Vikings, Seattle Seahawks, and Buffalo Bills was killed in a car accident last night according to a TMZ report.

Jackson was in his home state of Alabama driving his red Camaro around 9pm when he hit a tree that sent his car flying into flips and ultimately landing upside down.

The photos of the car are absolutely horrific.

Tavaris was rushed to the hospital when emergency responders arrived but he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

TJack… you will be missed. Praying for your family…Love you man. 💔 — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) April 13, 2020

Jackson won a Super Bowl as Russell Wilson’s backup against the Denver Broncos. He was also a big-time baller at Alabama State. Prayers go up for his family and friends. Tavaris was only 36-years-old.