Where’s His Fiancee? Swaggy P Seemingly Flirting With Jordan Clarkson’s Brother Sparks Confusion

Nick Young and his baby mama Keonna Green were finally engaged a few months back, but could he be creeping on her already? Fans think Nick might have the hots for Jordan Clarkson’s brother, Bear Clarkson, after leaving him flirtatious comments on Instagram. The former Denver Nuggets play called Bear’s lips “sexy” in an Instagram comment, writing “sexy lips” under the following post:

A whole 24 hours later, NBA player Jordan Clarkson mocked Nick’s comment, also writing “sexy lips” under the photo to seemingly indicate that this is how the friends troll each other.

The comment from Nick to Bear about his lips sparked tons of reactions, including laughter but some fans think Nick wasn’t trolling. Bear and Nick seem to be holding hands in a photo dug up on twitter, so could he be cheating on his wife-to-be or is this just a joke between friends?

Wait a minute … Nick Young??? 2020 is toooooooo much pic.twitter.com/DdplCj3HXb — REBEL🩸 (@NasirLeigh) April 13, 2020

When you go back a few months on Bear Clarkson’s Instagram feed, Swaggy P is flattering Bear in his comments again. He writes, “Looking like me yo daddy”.

As far as we know, Nick and Keonna are still going strong. Swaggy P has not yet commented on his relationship with Bear Clarkson after internet chatter. Do you think these two are just joking around?