‘Sister Circle’ Canceled After Three Seasons, Hosts Issue Statements

The rumors are unfortunately true about a melanin-magic filled show we love and watched shine since 2017. “Sister Circle” the positive black female-centric talk show hosted by Rashan Ali, Ms. Quad, Syleena Johnson, and Trina Braxton is coming to a close. Tegna announced that the show’s final episode will air April 24 after nearly three seasons.

The company released a statement noting that “while there are many loyal fans of the show, the show has not grown its audience enough to continue”, Tegna also thanked its partners at TV One for working alongside them to ensure the show’s success.

“We have made a decision to end production of “Sister Circle” as of April 24, 2020,” said Tegna. “Our four talented and engaging hosts – @rashanali, @syleenajohnson, @absolutelyquad and @trinabraxton1 – had an uplifting and positive impact on daytime viewers and we are so proud of the team and what ‘Sister Circle’ has accomplished in its almost three-year run. While there are many loyal fans of the show, the show has not grown its audience enough to continue. We want to thank our partners at @tvonetv, and our advertisers and sponsors, for their support. And thank you, fans and friends of the show, for believing in our mission and tuning in every day. We love you! 💜”

People are rightfully reeling over the announcement including White House correspondent April D. Ryan who used the hashtag #SaveSisterCircle.

Luckily the show’s hosts are speaking out to offer some solace. According to Ms. Quad, this is just the beginning and she hinted that the show’s melanin magic could continue elsewhere.

“I want people to be hopeful, but where people are uncomfortable, there’s always an opportunity there,” said Quad during an Instagram Live with Tami Roman. “Everyone was so proud of the show, we’re just happy that we were there for three solid years,” she added noting SC’s work in providing both educational and entertaining content. “It’s just so many great things that came out of Sister Circle, this is not the end for any one of us. Don’t be surprised if you see us again!”

Quad will continue to film for Bravo’s “Married To Medicine” and has upcoming appearances scheduled for “Married To Medicine: L.A.”

Veteran journalist/ “Sister Circle” host Rashan Ali has also spoken. She told The AJC that she’s proud of the impact the show made but added, that she’s continuing to focus on her longtime friend/media mentor Ryan Cameron. Cameron, an integral ATL radio legend is currently hospitalized after having emergency surgery. We too are offering our prayers for a speedy recovery.

“It was a privilege to have this opportunity. I am so proud of the show and want to thank my co-hosts, our production team and our ‘Sister Circle’ family for making an indelible impact in media,” said Ali. She added: “Right now, however, my thoughts and prayers are with Ryan Cameron who played an integral role in my career.”

Amen.

Rashan is filling in for Cameron on Majic 107.5 today, Monday, April 13 and told listeners that the Ryan King is alive and will continue to be on the mend.

“Ryan is alive and he will be well, strong gifted ATL born, ATL bred,” said Ali speaking authentically from her heart on her big brother.

We’re sending our thoughts to the entire “Sister Circle” team from the camera crew to the producers for putting this program together. We hope to see these ladies back on television again, soon!