Future’s Teen Son Out On Bail In Amid Push To Clear Jails Over COVID-19 Fears (Exclusive)

Future’s teenage son is breathing fresh air today after being released from jail after spending almost three months inside.

Jakobi Wilburn is now riding out the rest of the coronavirus pandemic from a relative’s home instead of behind bars after the judge on his case granted the 17-year-old bail amid a push to decrease the number of detainees in the county where Jakobi was incarcerated.

Jakobi was released on $1,300 bail late last month on charges of “giving a false name, address or birthdate to (a) law enforcement officer,” according to his bail docs, which was obtained by BOSSIP.

A jail rep confirmed to BOSSIP April 13 that Jakobi was no longer in custody. The judges and Sheriffs Department in the county where Jakobi was incarcerated were trying to reduce the number of people locked up because of the coronavirus pandemic. There had not yet been a confirmed case of the virus in the jail as of last week, according to a news release.

The teen has been held in jail without bail since the beginning of the year over the prosection’s fears that he’ll commit another crime if he was let out.

Cops arrested Jakobi in Jan. 2020. In that incident, police stopped a car he was riding in with three other men. The driver didn’t have his license and cops said they smelled a “strong odor of raw marijuana” coming from the car, according to court papers.

They ordered the occupants out of the car and searched it, and found a gun under the driver’s seat with the serial numbers ground off. None of the occupants copped to owning the gun, so they were all charged for it, while Jakobi was also charged with giving false information to a police officer for allegedly telling the cops his name was “Tyson Copeland.”

Jakobi was already out on $20,000 bail in a separate case for “unlawful gang activity,” so Judge Marjorie Bell ordered the teenager held without bail because he “poses a significant risk” of committing a felony, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

His lawyers then filed two separate motions for his release.

Last month, the judge agreed to drop Jakobi’s charge of “criminal use of an article with an altered ID mark,” but the teenager is still facing prosecution for allegedly giving a false name and birthdate to a cop, as well as the separate gang case, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

The District Attorney’s Office declined to comment. We’ve reached out to Jakobi’s lawyers for comment.