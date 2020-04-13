Rest In Peace: Karl-Anthony Towns’ Mother Jacqueline Towns Passes Away After A Month Of Suffering From COVID-19

Karl-Anthony Towns mother Jacqueline Towns dies from COVID-19 complications
- By Bossip Staff
Jesus, Mary, and Joseph…
Weeks ago we reported that Minnesota Timberwolves baller Karl-Anthony Towns revealed his mother’s positive COVID-19 diagnosis. In the video he posted, it was easy to see that KAT was extremely emotional about her condition and was fearful of her condition.
Today, we are heartbroken to report that Jacqueline Towns succumbed to the deadly virus. The Timberwolves made an official announcement just minutes ago.
Our thoughts and prayers go out to KAT and his family. We can’t even begin to imagine the pain that they are in right now.
As you might imagine, reactions from NBA fans, players, and coaches are pouring in by the dozens.
God bless and protect the Towns family.
