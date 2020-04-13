“Oprah Talks COVID-19 – The Deadly Impact On Black America” To Air 4/14 On Apple TV + And OWN

It’s hard out here for our community and so it probably should come as no surprise that Oprah is stepping up to address the devastation the COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked in all of our lives. Winfrey recently took to social media to announce she’ll be airing a special presentation. Check out her post below:

COVID-19 is having a deadly impact on the African-American community. I’ll be talking with leaders, doctors, journalists, & REAL people suffering in this pandemic. Hope y’all can join me for this discussion tomorrow 4/14 at 11 PM EST on @OWNTV & streaming for free on @AppleTV. pic.twitter.com/L2nSJQ782x — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) April 13, 2020

In a special presentation, “Oprah Talks COVID-19 – The Deadly Impact On Black America,” Oprah Winfrey brings attention to the devastating effects the Coronavirus pandemic is having on African-Americans across the country as she speaks with leaders and families in the community. The in-depth conversation will debut tomorrow, April 14 at 11:00pmET/PT, available to watch for free on Apple TV+, and with a special airing on OWN.

If you’re wondering what to expect, a release about the program promises virtual conversations with Van Jones, CNN host & CEO of Reform Alliance; Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot; Dr. Aletha Maybank, Chief Health Equity Officer at the American Medical Association; and Nikole Hannah-Jones, New York Times staff writer and founder of 1619 Project, with additional guests joining in from their respective remote locations around the country to share what Americans need to know about how COVID-19 is impacting certain regions, how we can support those most in need and hear personal experiences from those on the frontline fighting this pandemic. Then, Oscar winner Jennifer Hudson gives a heartwarming and inspiring musical performance.

The special is part of Apple’s “Oprah Talks COVID-19,” a new series offering timely conversations around the global health crisis, available to watch for free on Apple TV+ at apple.co/-oprahtalks. In “Oprah Talks COVID-19,” Oprah Winfrey explores how can we mindfully move through a crisis while holding on to ourselves and our humanity. Oprah has remote conversations with experts and people facing challenges to provide insight, meaning, and tangible advice for the human spirit.

We’re glad to see Oprah stepping up, do you think people will tune in and take the crisis seriously? It seems like so many people in leadership are having a hard time getting a lot of people to understand the importance of staying home, wearing masks and taking proper precautions. We’re definitely hoping this will help.