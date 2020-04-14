Stay At Home: Virginia Pastor Who Refused To Stop Sermons Unless Hospitalized By COVID-19 Dies From COVID-19

A few weeks back, Virginia pastor Bishop Gerald O. Glenn went viral for his stance on the COVID-19 pandemic. Glenn made his feelings on canceling service due to the coronavirus known to all who had anything negative to say about him still holding services. When asked when he would cancel sermons or what it would take for him to cancel a service, the preacher held his ground stating, “unless I’m in jail or the hospital”. His last known in-person church service was on March 22nd, held at Richmond’s New Deliverance Evangelistic Church. The service held more than 10 people according to the New York Post.

On Sunday, his church announced “with an exceedingly sorrowful and heavy heart” that the pastor had died a week after being diagnosed with COVID-19. His wife, Marcietia Glenn, is also sick with the bug, with church members offering their prayers. Their daughter, Mar-Gerie Crawley, told WTVR that her father initially dismissed his symptoms because he has a condition that often leads to fevers and infections. She is now urging everyone to stay home. “It becomes very real to you,” she told WTVR after her parents’ diagnoses. “I just beg people to understand the severity and the seriousness of this, because people are saying it’s not just about us, it’s about everyone around us.”

The fact this all of this could have been avoided makes the loss even more tragic, and at the same time, very real for all of those who still attended, which went against warnings to stay in the home and away from others at all costs. Thoughts and prayers go out to Bishop Glenn and his family.