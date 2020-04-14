BOSSIPSounds: PG RA & JETSONMADE Release Visual For “Keeping Time” [Video]

With the success of DaBaby and his creative visuals and custom sound, the door has been opened for another Carolina rapper to debut on the scene with a common link. JetsonMade, who produced DaBaby’s hit, “BOP” is a producer from the Carolinas who is not only elevating Carolina’s newest stars but also many other established artists as well.

PG RA is the newest talent to emerge from the Carolina’s via JetsonMade’s highly sought after sound. As exemplified by standout singles “PFK,” “Lil Stepper” and “I’m Vibin,” to name a few, PG RA has a penchant for delivering lyrics with a cadence that is adaptive without ever losing potency, showcasing a consistency that is refreshing, raw and demands respect. PG RA is entering the next level of his career with a hunger representative of his grander vision for putting South Carolina on the map.

Fresh off the heels of his previous release “Made It,” South Carolina rapper PG RA connects with his Carolina cohort JetsonMade for the “Keeping Time” music video. The introspective visual, helmed by Young Chang (Yo Gotti, Tory Lanez), finds the 21-year-old lyricist facing his demons head-on and offering a cautionary tale for all the street disciples.

Watch “Keeping Time” below.