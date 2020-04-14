Chyna’s Got A Gun: Rob Kardashian Claims Baby Mama Pointed A Heater At His Head

PTSD is real y’all and based on the court documents Rob Kardashian recently filed, we’ll be praying for him because it sounds like the trauma he suffered during the implosion of his and Blac Chyna’s relationship was EXTREME. How extreme you ask? Well he says he feared for his life and still does to some extent and if everything he’s said is to be believed, it’s for good reason.

Rob recently filed new court documents as part of his ongoing assault lawsuit against Chyna which were obtained by E! News. As part of the lawsuit, Kardashian submitted a declaration that included details of an alleged altercation that took place in Dec. 2016.

In the declaration Rob claims that just a month after Dream Kardashian was born (in November 2016) Blac Chyna stopped breastfeeding and allegedly began drinking excessively and using cocaine.

“Her behavior became erratic, aggressive and violent,” he wrote in the declaration.

Things seem to have reached their worse on Dec. 14, 2016, when Rob claims he witnessed Chyna “snorting cocaine” with members of her entourage during an all day photoshoot at their home.

“When Chyna is drunk and high, she is very strong,” Rob wrote. “As the night went on and she became more and more intoxicated, her behavior escalated and she became very violent and aggressive.”

Rob says Chyna came up to him in their kitchen while holding a bottle of champagne and a gun (registered to him) which was kept in the house, then used his phone to Facetime a friend. It was during that conversation that Rob says, “Chyna pointed the gun at me and threatened me.” Rob alleges that a few minutes later Chyna FaceTimed another friend, pointed the gun to his head and threatened him.

WHAT THE HELL?! Would you have called the police at this point? We probably would have. Rob says things only escalated from there.

In his declaration, Rob alleges later that same evening Chyna “came up behind me with an iPhone charger and wrapped it around my neck tightly and started choking me with the charger. At one point, as Chyna was choking me with the charger wrapped very tightly around my neck, I was fortunate enough to pull the cable off my neck.”

“I went to the master bedroom to get away from her and locked the door,” Rob wrote.

We hoped that was the end of this incident but Rob’s declaration goes on to describe how the following morning, in the early hours of Dec. 15, Chyna allegedly broke down the bedroom door, smashed the TV and hit him with a metal rod. Kris Jenner’s boyfriend Corey Gamble arrived soon after to help him leave safely.

“Chyna’s repeated physical attacks on my person, described above, caused me to suffer scratches, abrasions, bruising and emotional distress,” he wrote in the declaration. “Moreover, when Chyna pointed a gun at me in our home, and when she said words to the effect that she would kill me, and when she threw a chair at me in my car as I was trying to leave, I believed that she intended to inflict severe injury to me and I feared for my life.” He also wrote, “I believed that she could kill me, intentionally or because she in such a drunken/high state that she could slip up and shoot me accidentally. Moreover, I am well-aware of Chyna’s tendency to act violently toward me and others, especially when she is under the influence of drugs and alcohol, further causing me to fear for my life.” “Following the attack, I suffered ongoing fear and anxiety, and hired security and had all of the locks to the house changed because I was afraid Chyna would come back to harm me,” Rob concluded.

Rob’s claims are supported by an additional declaration from Corey Gamble, who claims his attempts to separate Chyna and Rob were futile and that Chyna continued to assault Rob even as they tried to leave:

“I tried to separate Chyna and Rob so that I could help Rob leave the house and get away from Chyna,” Gamble wrote. “Chyna did not stop attacking Rob even though I did my best to intervene. While I helped Rob walk out of the house, Chyna continued to lunge at him and punched him numerous times in the head and face, as well as his back. Rob did not fight back and simply tried to shield himself from Chyna’s physical attack on him.” Gamble says that he also saw Chyna “pick up a chair and hurl it at Rob’s car as he was trying to leave.

Here’s where things get a little perplexing. Chyna’s lawyer, Lynne Ciani, sent a statement to E! News claiming there was “no violent attack” against Rob.

“Instead,” the attorney says in the statement, “the evidence shows that Rob and Chyna, a very happily engaged couple at the time, had a raucous and flirty time together on December 14, 2016 to celebrate” the second season of their former reality TV Show.”

Yeah. That was some celebration. Would you fear for your life to this day if you were Rob? Do you believe him fully? You think Chyna is capable of this kind of violence? How do you think this will affect their lawsuit and child custody battle?