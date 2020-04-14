Anansa Sims Reunites Her Children With Matt Barnes’ After Their Split

Anansa Sims got her wish and reunited her baby boy Ashton with his siblings on his father’s side.

The ex-girlfriend to NBA podcaster Matt Barnes had been hinting around for a while that she’s missing co-parenting not only her older kids and son Ashton but also Ashton’s half-siblings. She posted slide shows of videos featuring the kids getting along and loving each other’s company at the pool, eating at the dinner table and playing around the house. Anansa tagged the location as “memories” on one of the photosets, and her followers boosted her up with compliments about her being a great step-mom once upon a time.

As beautiful as the moments were, we assume that she and Matt just weren’t in a place to bring the kids together again after fighting publicly.

Fast forward to today, Anansa has shared with her followers that all six of the kids are finally together again. Matt Barnes helped the special play date come together.

“Kids requested and Parents delivered ☺️👏🏽 Reunited kids homeschool recess reunion 😂I’m team “them” for life 🥰Nothing I wouldn’t do for those 6 heartbeats.”

Matt and Anansa split early this year and put some of their messy breakup on blast for Instagram a few weeks back. Good for them for making progress as co-parents.