Family Of YNW Melly’s Alleged Murder Victim Begs Judge Not To Set Him Free Because Of Coronavirus; Says He’s A Threat (Exclusive)

The family of a man prosecutors said rapper YNW Melly helped murder have pleaded with a judge not to let him out on compassionate grounds because he contracted COVID-19.

The family of Christopher Thomas said in court papers that they consider YNW Melly a threat to them as well as other witnesses. In addition to Melly’s murder charges, he’s displayed disturbing behavior, including his claims he has six different personalities – including at least one violent one with murderous tendencies.

Melly allegedly alluded to the crime in one of his songs and threatened anyone who planned to testify, they said in court docs.

Thomas’ family also asked for protection and to be more involved in the murder case as it moves forward.

“While the victims sympathize with the alleged medical condition Mr. Demons faces, Mr. Demons presents a threat to the family, to society, and cannot sufficiently be restricted if released,” the family wrote in court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

Melly has been locked up in Broward County jail since Feb. 2019 over suspicions that he helped kill his friends, Thomas and Anthony Williams and then hatched a plan to make it look like a drive-by shooting. If convicted, he faces the death penalty.

He has pled not guilty, and earlier this month, his lawyer asked the judge to let him out of jail on bail because he was literally wasting away from the coronavirus. Melly’s lawyer said his weight has dropped to 120 pounds and the jail’s poor hygienic conditions and lack of social distancing measures meant he might not get out alive.

A judge has not yet ruled on whether to set the rapper free.