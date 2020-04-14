Jesus Take The Wheel: Pregnant Atlanta Woman Steals News Truck Kidnapping Pregnant Reporter To Escape Hit-And-Run

There is A LOT going on here.

According to an AJC report, a hit-and-run accident turned into a legit movie and not the type that the city of Atlanta is used to having filmed on its streets.

Early this morning, CBS 46 was getting set up for a live shot near the Atlantic Station area in midtown ATL and at the same time, a Toyota Highlander was reported crashed down the street. As soon as the police arrived on the scene, officer Steve Avery says all hell broke loose.

“While the police officers got out to check on the wrecked vehicle, the driver of that vehicle got out of the vehicle — unbeknownst to the officers — walked over to the van that belonged to the news station, got in it and drove away,” he said.

That news van wasn’t empty. Inside was reporter Iyani Hughes who was editing some footage when the crazed car crasher Seniqua Lunsford, who was ALSO pregnant, hopped behind the wheel and went skrrt-skrrt down the street.

Told you there was a LOT going on here.

WATCH: Channel 46 TV van stolen with reporter inside. Crash at Prada and Peachtree Circle – https://t.co/RrMRstpHBu #Atlanta pic.twitter.com/dIUDH0XtK5 — John Spink (@johnjspink) April 14, 2020

The van sped through Atlanta streets until the driver crashed for the second time about a mile away from the hijacking.

“The reporter inside the vehicle tried to make the woman stop and pull over,” Avery said. “The suspect wouldn’t do that, so she did the smart thing. She got into her seat and put her seat belt on.”

Fortunately, pregnant Iyani was uninjured, the knocked up carjacker was taken to the hospital with an arm injury.

Safe to say that this lady should not be allowed custody of her forthcoming child.