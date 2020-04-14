Woah There, Pleighboi: Playboi Carti Allegedly Told The Deputy He’d ‘F**k [His] Daughter’ During Clayton County Arrest

Just like most people, Playboi Carti was not very happy during his recent arrest–and that allegedly manifested itself into some harsh words for the police officer on the scene.

According to an update on the arrest from the people over at TMZ, the rapper is said to have told a deputy he would “f**k” his daughter. In the police report, Carti is alleged to have told the deputy to take him to jail “and said he didn’t even care anymore” when he was asked to step out of the vehicle. He also allegedly said that he didn’t give a damn about his exotic sports car, cause he would just buy another one anyway.

After that is when the deputy claims Playboi Carti told him he would “f**k my daughter” before also making remarks about the deputy’s wife’s appearance.

In a press release shared by the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office shortly after the arrest, Sheriff Victor Hill said that 12 bags of weed, three guns, xanax, codeine, and oxycodone had been found inside the vehicle. Carti and another passenger were taken to Clayton County Jail, being released from jail shortly after the initial arrest.

As for Carti, his charges included weed possession, improperly passing an emergency vehicle, and failing to display an updated license plate decal.