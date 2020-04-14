T Magazine Black Actresses
Picture Perfect: Hollywood’s Top Black Actresses Exude Elegance For T Magazine
Hollywood has always been a mercurial experiment, with white men holding the reins of power, making progress, inclusion and diversity at best a seasonal proposition. Almost 20 years on, @HalleBerry remains the only African-American woman to win a best actress Oscar. And yet there is an increasing sense that it is the Academy that is behind the times. We are living in an age in which some of our greatest, most successful actors are black women, near 50 or older, veterans who have fought against an industry that for much of its history would have rather ignored them. Some of them, like @TarajiPHenson and Berry, began with bit parts on TV. Others, like @ViolaDavis, who got her start in the theater, or Mary J. Blige (@therealmaryjblige), who had almost 10 years of hit singles to her name before being cast in her first film role, came to cinema later in their careers. Click the link in our bio for @BrianKeithJackson's full story on the esteemed black actresses who finally have the spotlight. Pictured: #TarajiPHenson, #MaryJBlige, #AngelaBassett (@im.angelabassett), #LynnWhitfield (@mslynnwhitfield), @HalleBerry and #KimberlyElise (@ikimberlyelise) photographed by Mickalene Thomas (@mickalenethomas) and @RacquelChevremont, styled by Shiona Turini (@shionat). #TCultureIssue
Seven of Hollywood’s most successful and celebrated black actresses are being profiled in T Magazine and exuding elegance. Angela Bassett, Mary J. Blige, Taraji P. Henson, Viola Davis [not pictured], Kimberly Elise, Halle Berry, and Lynn Whitfield are the stars of T Magazine’s Culture issue.
Inside, Brian Keith Jackson covered the women from the angle of excellence and representation noting that several of them are selflessly creating opportunities for other black actors via their work behind the scenes. The piece also notes that at one time the thought of black actresses over the age of 50 successfully navigating Hollywood seemed unfathomable.
“The notion of having a critical mass of black actresses over the age of 50 isn’t something we could have fathomed three decades ago. It would have been hard to predict even when Berry was accepting her best actress Oscar. In her speech, she dedicated her win to “every nameless, faceless woman of color that now has a chance because this door tonight has been opened.” That door is still closed for many, and in an era where #OscarsSoWhite trends annually, there is still work to be done. But in refusing to be sidelined, these women charted a map of an altogether new territory — and changed the terms of who gets to be at the top.”
The piece also notes that other standouts including Debbie Allen, Regina King, Queen Latifah, Mo’Nique, Phylicia Rashad, Jill Scott and Cicely Tyson who were not pictured.
In an acompanying video, the ladies spoke on their black female role models from Diana Ross to Diahann Carroll.
The journey of black actresses in Hollywood can be hard and steep, though a number of women have fought the odds to the top over long and distinguished careers. Here, Angela Bassett (@im.angelabassett), @HalleBerry, @TarajiPHenson, @ViolaDavis, Lynn Whitfield (@mslynnwhitfield) and Mary J. Blige (@therealmaryjblige) discuss their role models — women who were pioneers out of necessity, often lone souls in their creative environments, and who inspired others to follow in their footsteps. Click the link in our bio for more. Video by Scott J. Ross (@scottrossfilm). #TCultureIssue
