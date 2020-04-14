Picture Perfect: Hollywood’s Top Black Actresses Exude Elegance For T Magazine

In beautiful #blackgirlmagic news…

This. is. stunning.

Seven of Hollywood’s most successful and celebrated black actresses are being profiled in T Magazine and exuding elegance. Angela Bassett, Mary J. Blige, Taraji P. Henson, Viola Davis [not pictured], Kimberly Elise, Halle Berry, and Lynn Whitfield are the stars of T Magazine’s Culture issue.

Inside, Brian Keith Jackson covered the women from the angle of excellence and representation noting that several of them are selflessly creating opportunities for other black actors via their work behind the scenes. The piece also notes that at one time the thought of black actresses over the age of 50 successfully navigating Hollywood seemed unfathomable.

“The notion of having a critical mass of black actresses over the age of 50 isn’t something we could have fathomed three decades ago. It would have been hard to predict even when Berry was accepting her best actress Oscar. In her speech, she dedicated her win to “every nameless, faceless woman of color that now has a chance because this door tonight has been opened.” That door is still closed for many, and in an era where #OscarsSoWhite trends annually, there is still work to be done. But in refusing to be sidelined, these women charted a map of an altogether new territory — and changed the terms of who gets to be at the top.”

The piece also notes that other standouts including Debbie Allen, Regina King, Queen Latifah, Mo’Nique, Phylicia Rashad, Jill Scott and Cicely Tyson who were not pictured.

In an acompanying video, the ladies spoke on their black female role models from Diana Ross to Diahann Carroll.

