EarthGang Returns To Mirrorland With Trippy New Animated Visuals For “Avenue”

- By Bossip Staff
62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards – Red Carpet

Source: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

EARTHGANG returned to Mirrorland with trippy new animated visuals for “Avenue”(in collaboration with Strangeloop Studios) that picks up where “La La Challenge” left off as our protagonists journey further into the fantasy upside down world filled with characters, flying monkeys and more.

Both tracks are visualizations of the world the quirky Atlanta rappers created with their critically acclaimed album “Mirrorland” based on 1978 classic “The Wiz.”

