Bilinguals have more fun, trust.

At the start of the year, you probably had big plans. You were going to learn a new language and travel somewhere nice and foreign this summer. The flight was booked and you already made a list of activities to do while on vacay, or if we dare say, baecay. Well, look at us now. We’re all stuck indoors and ignoring the call of the streets. Everyone’s done with these quarantimes and the travel restrictions, but it doesn’t mean that you have to give up on your plan to brush up on that new language. After all, you never know just how the rest of the year might pan out.

You can now learn to speak Spanish, French, Italian, German and many other languages with top-grossing language-learning app Babbel. The app gives you lifetime access to learn a new language, whether you’re on a beginner or advanced level. You don’t have to spend hours each day just to learn to say ‘oui, et moi aussi’ — Babbel gives you 10-15 minute lessons that you can complete in no time, and in just one month you’ll be able to confidently ask for directions to The Champs-Elysees, find out the best places to get pasta in Italy and flirt easily with those foreign zaddies.

Babbel uses speech recognition technology, so you’re not just learning words and sentences — you also get you pronunciation on point. The personalized review sessions on the app help you go over all the stuff you’ve learned so far, just so you can be sure you’ve got it on lock. Even if you end up in a place where there’s no internet, you can access your courses and lessons via offline mode. All you’ve got to do is download them beforehand, on any device at all.

Babbel is super easy to use, and that’s why Fast Company once gassed them up as the most innovative company in education. The lifetime subscription was originally available at $399, but at a 60% discount, you too can become a bilingual bella for $159. Your next language is just one click away, so let’s get it girls!

