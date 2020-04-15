Influencer Beef: Emmanuel Hudson Blasts Spoken Reasons On ‘Wild N’ Out’ For Allegedly Finessing Him [Video]

When you think about the internet world and those making money off of it, two of the oldest in the game are Spoken Reasons and Emmanuel Hudson. These two are some serious trailblazers who knocked down doors for the generations of influencers to come. The duo even collaborated on the classic “Asking All Them Questions” video back in the day.

The original collaborative video between the two was released in 2012, and as of today, it has over 66 million views on Youtube. The video seemed like it would kick off an instant tag team comedy duo, but unfortunately, that never happened. Many fans have always wondered what happened to this pairing, but so many years later, the answers never seemed to come. Spoken Reasons went MIA following some bad dealings and a sour taste for Hollywood.

Now, in 2020, Spoken Reasons is slowly coming back into the spotlight. He was recently a guest star on Nick Cannon’s hit MTV show, Wild ‘N Out, on which his old friend Emmanuel Hudson is a cast member. During the wildstyle portion of the program, Emmanuel was put against Spoken Reasons, and almost instantly, the tension exploded in the most passive-aggressive way possible.

Emmanuel addressed why the duo hasn’t created content since “Asking All Them Questions,” reminiscing on how it came with a big check before telling the crowd Spoken Reason “snatched it” from him and “started moving funny.” The tensions rose even more when Hudson expressed that he really wanted to slap him–but won’t–before telling him to apologize.

You can catch the entire, awkwardly hostile clip down below.