Rumor Control: Nicki Minaj Denies Dumping Kenneth Petty

Rumors traveled halfway around the Internet this week alleging that Nicki Minaj left her husband where she found him — in the streets! But now, headlines are telling another story. Page Six is reporting that Onika and her husband Kenneth Petty are indeed still a couple.

The rapper left her fans confused after being absent from social media for nearly 2 months and then returning just to delete Kenneth’s last name from her Twitter name. A source close to the star confirms that she didn’t change her name to be spiteful, it was all business. Apparently, she’s using the space on her Twitter page to promote her latest single “Yikes” and that’s the whole story.

“Nicki Minaj is still with her man,” a source close to the artist confirms to Page Six. “It’s just business as usual for her highness as she prepares to release new music.”

Welp! The Barbz were so excited when Nicki removed the “Petty” from her name, now we’re sure they’ll be disappointed. However, they will be getting some new music soon.

Are YOU ready for some new Nicki Minaj tunes?