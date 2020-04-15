Here’s How You Can Avoid Getting Your $1,200 Stimulus Check Snatched By Debt Collectors

After weeks of confusion, misinformation and “cousins who work at the Pentagon” being loud and wrong, the Government finally started sending waves of $1,200 Stimulus payments to Americans (via check or direct deposit) as part of the historic $2.2 Trillion CARES Act.

As of today, nearly 17 million people across the country are unemployed and desperately NEED that money for basic essentials, bills and rent during this stressfully uncertain pandemic.

(Note: Individuals with annual adjusted gross income below $75,000 receive $1,200 – married couples who filed taxes jointly who earn under $150,000 receive $2,400, plus $500 per qualifying child)

Sadly, many of them won’t see a dime after predatory debt collectors seize the money that dumbfoundingly isn’t protected by our bumbling Government.

In response to this egregious oversight, a coalition of Attorney Generals led by New York’s Letitia James sent a letter asking Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to issue regulations barring debt collectors from seizing the payments. This would put the one-time stimulus payments in the same category as Social Security payments, which are mostly exempt from seizure.

But, until those regulations actually take effect, Americans are on their own (especially impoverished and underserved communities) with very few viable options that we’ve compiled for you on the flip.