Friendly Competition: Big Sean Claims He Called 2 Chainz ‘Immediately’ After He Posted About Having The Best Verse On “Mercy”

Just because Big Sean and 2 Chainz are both part of G.O.O.D. Music doesn’t mean the two aren’t competitive.

A little over a week ago, some music lovers on the internet were debating about who had the best verse on G.O.O.D. Music’s collaboration track, “Mercy.” This definitely isn’t a new topic–since the song has such incredible verses from Pusha T, Big Sean, 2 Chainz, and Kanye West–so it’s been discussed at length a million times before.

This time, however, 2 Chainz jumped into the mix to give his two cents on the situation, which is when he decided to declare himself the winner. He posted a picture of the single’s cover with some text asking who had the best verse. In the caption, Chainz wrote, “No disrespect but I kilt all dem boys.”

A lot of fans would agree with this assessment of the song, but it’s not surprising to learn that this post caused a little tension among the G.O.O.D. Music family. On a recent episode of The Rap Pack podcast, Big Sean admitted that he called 2 Chainz the second he saw the post.

“I immediately called him like, ‘What the f**k you talkin’ about bro? He was like, ‘No, no, I wasn’t talking about you, bro. I was talkin’ about the whole game. Obviously everybody on there was going crazy.’ I’m like, ‘That’s not how it seemed.'” The Atlanta rapper continued, saying, “I told him, I was like, ‘N***a, as far as ‘Mercy’ goes, I was the first one doing my verse on the song. Like, it was just the beat and I freestyled my verse. Like, I did it without trying and Kanye was the one who loved it so much.”

A little friendly competition never hurt anyone, and in this case, it seems like it’ll only make Big Sean and 2 Chainz better.

