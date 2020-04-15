Big Sean Claims He Called 2 Chainz After He Said He Had Best "Mercy" Verse

Friendly Competition: Big Sean Claims He Called 2 Chainz ‘Immediately’ After He Posted About Having The Best Verse On “Mercy”

- By Bossip Staff

2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Just because Big Sean and 2 Chainz are both part of G.O.O.D. Music doesn’t mean the two aren’t competitive.

A little over a week ago, some music lovers on the internet were debating about who had the best verse on G.O.O.D. Music’s collaboration track, “Mercy.” This definitely isn’t a new topic–since the song has such incredible verses from Pusha T, Big Sean, 2 Chainz, and Kanye West–so it’s been discussed at length a million times before.

This time, however, 2 Chainz jumped into the mix to give his two cents on the situation, which is when he decided to declare himself the winner. He posted a picture of the single’s cover with some text asking who had the best verse. In the caption, Chainz wrote, “No disrespect but I kilt all dem boys.”

 

View this post on Instagram

No disrespect but I kilt all dem boys

A post shared by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@2chainz) on

A lot of fans would agree with this assessment of the song, but it’s not surprising to learn that this post caused a little tension among the G.O.O.D. Music family. On a recent episode of The Rap Pack podcast, Big Sean admitted that he called 2 Chainz the second he saw the post.

“I immediately called him like, ‘What the f**k you talkin’ about bro? He was like, ‘No, no, I wasn’t talking about you, bro. I was talkin’ about the whole game. Obviously everybody on there was going crazy.’ I’m like, ‘That’s not how it seemed.'” The Atlanta rapper continued, saying, “I told him, I was like, ‘N***a, as far as ‘Mercy’ goes, I was the first one doing my verse on the song. Like, it was just the beat and I freestyled my verse. Like, I did it without trying and Kanye was the one who loved it so much.”

A little friendly competition never hurt anyone, and in this case, it seems like it’ll only make Big Sean and 2 Chainz better.

Who do you think had the best verse on “Mercy”?!

Bossip Radio

Our staff has picked their favorite stations, take a listen...
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE
Categories: For Discussion, For Your Information, For Your Viewing Pleasure

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.