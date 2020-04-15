In White Folks News: Amy Schumer Legally Changed Her Son’s Name After Realizing It Sounded Like ‘Genital’

After Amy Schumer revealed the name of her baby back in 2019, people on the internet had a lot to say–and now, it seems like the reactions to her offspring ended up influencing a pretty big decision in her son’s life.

The comedian revealed on a recent episode of her podcast, Amy Schumer Presents: 3 Girls 1 Keith, that she has legally changed the name of her 11-month-old son after realizing an unfortunate resemblance.

Schumer and her husband, Chris Fischer, named their son Gene Attel Fischer, in tribute to the comedian David Attell.

“So do you guys know that Gene, our baby’s name is officially changed? It’s now Gene David Fischer,” Schumer said. “It was Gene Attell Fischer, but we realized that we, by accident, named our son ‘genital.”

Even though the entire internet was poking fun at the name the second it was announced, the name’s connotations were first pointed out to Amy by comedian and actor Claudia O’Doherty. When she was a guest on the podcast, O’Doherty explained how it was actually her mother who noticed it, later presenting that same info to Amy.

Luckily, the child’s new name is just as meaningful as the old one (without all the other baggage) as it pays tribute to the comedian’s father, Gordon David Schumer.

Amy Schumer married chef Chris Fischer in February 2018, and the couple welcomed their son in May 2019.