“What The Flocka” Exclusive: Tammy Is Giving Waka Everything He’s Been Asking For During The Quarantine [VIDEO]

Happy Hump Day y’all! We’re just a day away from a brand new episode of “Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka” and we’ve got an exclusive clip for your viewing pleasure. In the clip Tammy talks about her quarantine experience so far, saying she’s been giving Waka all the hugging, loving, wifely goodness he’s been asking for. Check out the clip below:



Here’s more on what to expect from the episode:

Tammy breaks her silence about how the coronavirus has wreaked chaos over their life. An exclusive look at Waka & Tammy at home during quarantine. Tammy recounts the downward spiral into her illness. Deb’s meddling ways interfere with Tammy’s dreams.

WAKA & TAMMY – “MARRIAGE IS WTF” – Airs Thursday, April 16th at 10/9C on WeTV