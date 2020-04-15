Yay Sports? Dr. Fauci Says The Sports Could Potentially Return Soon But Only If Fans Are Banned

Dr. Fauci explains what it would take for sports leagues to play again

Dr. Fauci Says The Sports Could Potentially Return Soon But Only If Fans Are Banned

Look, we get it. A great many of us are bored as hell and not having sports is trash. The NBA playoffs were on track to be epic. The new NFL season is right around the corner. Baseball was supposed to start weeks ago but here we are not watching ESPN because there’s nothing on ESPN to watch.

Thing is, sports won’t be the same as we remember it for quite some time. Public confidence will likely not be high enough to trust close proximity to 80,000 people on a Sunday afternoon.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the White House’s Coronavirus Task Force spoke to Snapchat’s Peter Hamby and explained what it would take to even consider starting league competition again.

Peep what he had to say in the video below.

It will be very weird to watch pros compete in front of an empty house but at this point, we’ll take it if it’s safe.

