Offset Headed To Court Next Month In Child Support Case; Baby Mama “Struggling” (Exclusive)

Offset will head to court next month in his child support case as his baby mama struggles to provide financially for their daughter amid the COVID-19 pandemic, her lawyer said.

The Migos member’s daughter’s mother Nicole Algarin was in court April 14 for a hearing on her paternity and child support case against him. During the hearing, the judge asked for proof that she’d properly served him through a notice in the local newspaper and that it ran for a number of weeks, and gave her time to give it to the court.

Algarin – aka Shya L’Amour – was allowed to serve her daughter’s father through the newspaper after she complained that he was dodging her attempts to serve him her complaint.

The news comes as Algarin’s lawyer Fani T. Willis told BOSSIP that her client was having trouble providing for her two kids as her case plays out.

“She’s like all of us, she’s struggling,” Willis said. “She’s an hourly wage worker, she’s got two beautiful little girls…she’s not doing well in terms of resources people need.”

Algarin sued Offset last year to establish official child support and to legally name him as the child’s father. The mom said in court docs that Offset has only provided “limited financial support” for their little girl, and she wants him to step up support and have visitation.

Offset is now married to fellow hip hop star, Cardi B, and the pair share daughter, Kulture.

Both sides are due back in court next month.