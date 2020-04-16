The World In Color: Check Out The Luxurious Lenses From Corey Shapiro’s Vintage Frames On These Celebrity Faces

Corey Shapiro is an entrepreneur and a lover of boldly unique eyewear. As the founder of Vintage Frames, the Montreal native and fashion legend has carved out a lane for himself in the industry over years of not just networking but having the product to back up the pitch.

If you look at 100 randomly selected photos of celebrities at parties, on red carpets, or on Halloween like Usher is below there is a good chance that you will see several of Corey’s personally crafted VF pieces and vintage luxury designer frames like Chanel and Gucci that were purchased directly from Corey for thousands of dollars. His presence can’t be ignored.

BOSSIP recently spoke to Corey and asked him a few questions to get more insight into who he is as a person and how he took his passion to such heights.

BOSSIP: How important is family to your business?

Corey Shapiro: Family is the most important to me. I know most people say that, but I have a unique perspective on how to raise children. Too many parents try to give their kids what they didn’t have when they were growing up. I strive to provide them a platform that I didn’t have when I grew up. Raising children with a sense of entitlement is failing at parenting! If my son wants a toy, he can come into the office, create and Market a frame live. He then understands what goes into making a dollar.

B: What was the first break that lead you to the success that you’re having now?

CS: I think the coolest thing someone ever did for me came from Pharrell. He saw so much potential and uniqueness in what I was doing that he literally walked me into closed rooms to meet the likes of Jay-Z, Steve Stoute, and more. He was an integral part of my business building a foundation at the beginning.

B: What are the “rules” to finding the perfect pair of frames?

CS: We have different rules at Vintage Frames. We believe that frames are NOT supposed to fit your face, they are suppose to fit your personality. It’s about the confidence that you want to portray when you walk into a room. We also believe that frames are 100% unisex and never design for genders. I generally like frames that will take you out of your style comfort zone.

B: What pair would you suggest wearing to impress a woman when you take her on a first date?

A pair that shows your eyes! I pride myself on making lenses that let people still have the ability to look into your soul!

B: What’s the craziest thing a celeb offered you for a pair of frames?

CS: Wow, too many crazy stories and situations. I think the most over the top was sending me a private jet to pick me up and travel 6 hours to bring them a frame.

You can follow Corey on Instagram at @VintageFrames and visit the website at vintageframescompany.com.

