Kanye West Is Still Supporting Trump And Trashing Obama; Sunken Place Smackdown Ensues

Kanye West has been a big time Boo Boo The Fool over the past few years, mostly based on his love for Donald Trump. He’s worn his beloved MAGA hats for years and basically trolled Black people over his sudden Republican-ness.

Today he did an interview for GQ in which he broke down his love of 45 and he had this to say:

“Both my parents were freedom fighters, and they used to drink from fountains they were told they couldn’t drink from, and they used to sit in restaurants where they were told they couldn’t eat from. They didn’t fight for me to be told by white people which white person I can vote on….

Then he went on to say: “…I buy real estate. It’s better now than when Obama was in office. They don’t teach you in school about buying property. They teach you how to become somebody’s property.”

The whole thing is getting his fried once again as many people are sure this is the last straw for him.

He also went on to compare himself to Kobe Bryant which also didn’t go over well.

Hit the flip to see yet another Kanye online beatdown: